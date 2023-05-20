Dharamsala paralysed by massive snarl-up

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 19

Traffic jams paralysed Dharamsala and thousands of vehicles were left stranded on roads in the evening as spectators thronged the town to watch the IPL match between Punjab Kings XI and Rajasthan Royals.

The arrangements made by the police for traffic management proved inadequate as spectators looked for places to park their vehicles.

Rajiv Sharma, a resident of Delhi who had come to Dharamsala, said that he remained stranded in traffic on the Chateru-Shilla crossing road for a long time. There was traffic jam of more than seven km on the road.