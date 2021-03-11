Dharamsala stadium to have improved drainage system

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 20

International cricket stadium here would get an improved drainage system. Arun Kumar Dhumal, president, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, said that the work for improving the drainage system in the cricket stadium has been started and would be completed in the next few months.

Efforts on for India-Aus match The HPCA was trying to bring an international one-day cricket match between India and Australia to Dharamsala. If allotted, the match could be hosted here in January next. — Arun Kumar Dhumal, President, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association

Arun Dhumal said the HPCA was trying to bring an international one-day cricket match between India and Australia to Dharamsala. If allotted, the match could be hosted here in January next.

Heavy and unpredictable rains have been a bane for Dharamsala cricket stadium. Many international and IPL matches here have been washed out due to heavy rains. Fearing heavy rain in the region now before every match the HPCA officials perform ‘puja’ to please the local rain god Indrunag.

Arun Dhumal said that experts would put in place a drainage system in the stadium ensuring that even if it rains there was no water-logging on the ground.

International cricket stadium in Dharamsala is a major tourist attraction among the tourists coming to the area. Hundreds of tourists visit the stadium every day.

The tourism industry of Dharamsala region which was reeling under losses due decline in tourist footfall has been demanding that the HPCA should organise more matches to lure tourists.