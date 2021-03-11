Dharamsala: Tibetan dictionary released

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 27

The Dalai Lama today released the new Tibetan Monlam Dictionary prepared by Monlam Tibetan IT Research Centre at the Tsuglakhang, the main Tibetan temple in McLeodganj. The online dictionary would help preserve the Tibetan language, said the Dalai Lama.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sakya Gongma Trichen Rinpoche and senior lamas of Tibetan Buddhist schools. Following the release of the dictionary by the Dalai Lama, the founder and director of Monlam Tibetan IT Research Centre, Geshe Lobsang Monlam, gave a brief introduction on the formation of the Centre, highlighting the contributions of around 200 scholars from both inside and outside of Tibet for the materialisation of the dictionary.

The Sakya head, Gongma Trichen Rinpoche, handed over certificates to the dictionary editors, following the Dalai Lama’s speech at the ceremony. In his address, Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration applauded staff and contributors to the dictionary. He said, “The idea behind the creation of such projects originated from the constant advice and guidance from the Dalai Lama in general and particularly, the formation of Monlam Centre and its products was initially tabled by Geshe Monlam and his team under the direction of former Kalon Tripa Professor Samdhong Rinpoche and other revered high lamas of all schools of Tibetan Buddhism and Yungdrung Bon.”