Dharamsala to have resort for senior citizens

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 29

The government has planned a resort for senior citizens in Dharamsala. A piece of land for the project has been identified in Dagwar village near Dharamsala.

Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Nipun Jindal said that the papers for transfer of land to the tourism department for development of a resort for senior citizens has been sent to the government.

The project has been conceived by the Chief Minister, the sources said. — TNS

#Dharamsala #Kangra