Dharamsala to hold lit fest on March 25, 26

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 21

The Kangra district administration will organise the first literature festival of Dharamsala on March 25 and 26.

Deputy Commissioner Naveen Jindal said in a press note issued here today that the two-day festival would be held in the college auditorium of Dharamsala. Eminent litterateurs from across the country would interact with budding writers. Preparations had been started and necessary guidelines had been given to the officers of various departments to make the festival successful, he added.

He said that senior litterateurs Nilesh Kulkarni, Tenzin, Doli Guleria, Sunaini Sharma, Lily Swarn, Vivek Atreya, Yogesh Kochhar, Soumya Sambasivan, Vijay Sharma, Hday Pal Singh, Abhyudita Gautam, Lalit Mohan Sharma, Jupinderjit Singh, Nisha Luthra, Roshan Sharma, Charu Sharma, Gautam Vidhit, Sunila Sharma, Col DS Cheema and Nidhi Sahor would interact with the participants in the festival.

On March 25, a Kavi Sammelan would also be organised from 6 pm to 7 pm and a Sham-e-Ghazal programme from 7 pm, he said.

Jindal said that various genres of literature would also be discussed in the festival. Tips would be given to students about the art of writing literature. College and university students had also been invited to the fest. —