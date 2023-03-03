Dharamsala to host sports ministers, G20 delegates

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 2

Three major national and international events will be organised in Dharamsala in April and May. The city will host meetings of the sports ministers of all states on April 10 and 11. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Sports Anurag Thakur will chair the meeting. Officials of the Union Sports Ministry held a meeting with district administration officials here yesterday.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said that the district administration was making arrangements for the meetings of the sports ministers. “The meetings are likely to be held in a hotel in Dharamsala,” he added.

Sources said that the sports ministers would deliberate on the new Sports Policy announced by the Union Government. The states would also present project reports regarding newly created sports infrastructure.

Meetings of G20 countries on scientific issues pertaining to civil engineering would be organised here on April 19 and 20. The 70 delegates participating in the G20 meetings would also be taken to various heritage places in Kangra district.

Meetings of business leaders from G20 countries would also be held here on May 9 and 10. The Deputy Commissioner said that the details of the agenda of the meetings and the delegates were yet not known.

Sullah MLA and former Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said that the organisation of such events would help promote Kangra district as a tourist destination at the international level.