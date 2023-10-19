Dharamsala to see full house for India-New Zealand match

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, October 18

The next ICC World Cup match at Dharamsala between India and New Zealand is set to be played in front of a full house this Sunday. Hundreds of youths today gathered before the booking office at the Dharamsala international cricket stadium expecting offline sale of tickets. However, the booking office never opened. Frustrated after standing in lines for about an hour, some of them raised slogans against the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA).

All tickets sold online All tickets for the India-New Zealand match scheduled on October 22 have been sold online and no tickets are available offline. Confusion was created among local youth by some media reports regarding offline availability of tickets. — Sanjay Sharma, HPCA Director

Sanjay Sharma, director of the HPCA, said all tickets had been sold online. Confusion was created among local youth by some media reports regarding offline availability of tickets. The notice was given by the agency selling tickets online that people who have purchased tickets could get hard copies of their tickets from the HPCA booking counter at Dharamsala from October 18. However, some reports published in various sections of media misinterpreted it by saying that offline sale of tickets for the match would start from October 18. This created confusion and many youths gathered before the stadium booking office this morning, he said.

Admn, police on toes to manage spectators

Dharamsala stadium has a seating capacity of 25,000. With all tickets sold, the match day will have spectators jostling to have a glimpse of star players

This will give a tough time to the local district administration and the police to manage traffic in the city. The problems are likely to mount due to movement of many VIPs in the city

Festive atmosphere prevails for the match at Dharamsala with hotels and restaurants putting decorations to welcome the spectators

