Dharamsala urged to vote

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, May 26

To make the common people aware of the importance of voting and motivate them to vote, the Kangra district administration organised a Cyclothon.

Sharing this information, Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said the Cyclothon was being organised under the ‘SVEEP’.

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said various awareness programmes are being organised in the district to increase the vote percentage in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kangra ADC, SP and IG North Zone also participated in this unique initiative.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Kangra