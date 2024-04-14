 Dharamsala Ward Watch Dari: Rivulets choked with garbage; snarl-ups, unlit streets irk locals : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Dharamsala Ward Watch Dari: Rivulets choked with garbage; snarl-ups, unlit streets irk locals
himachal tribune

Dharamsala Ward Watch Dari: Rivulets choked with garbage; snarl-ups, unlit streets irk locals

Residents say their area did not benefit from Rs 650-crore Smart City project

Dharamsala Ward Watch Dari: Rivulets choked with garbage; snarl-ups, unlit streets irk locals

Garbage spilling out of a bin in Dharamsala’s Dari. Photo: Kamal Jeet



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 13

Residents of Dari ward of the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation list the lack of cleanliness, throwing of garbage into rivulets, lack of streetlights and roadside parking as main civic problems in their area.

Naresh Sharma, a local, said Kangra district had been declared open defecation free (ODF) by the government, but some people in Ward 13 still defecate in the open. Despite complaints to the MC authorities, no action had been taken against such people, he added.

Sharma said even as the MC had put in place a door-to-door garbage collection system, some people still throw garbage into rivulets. “At many places, rivulets are choked with plastic waste and garbage. The MC authorities should penalise those dumping garbage into water channels,” he said.

Vicky Thapa, another resident of the area, said traffic jams on the Dari bypass road had become a nuisance for locals. “People park their vehicles along the narrow road, leading to snarl-ups every day,” he added.

He said in the Dari market, shopkeepers have encroached upon the road due to which the road width at some places had been reduced to less than 10 ft.

The MC authorities should check encroachments on the road and clear bottlenecks, he added.

Ravinder Thakur, another resident, said there were no streetlights in many areas of the Dari ward. “It is hard to negotiate narrow paths in many areas at night due to the lack of streetlights. Despite assurances from local leaders and MC authorities, streetlights have not been installed,” he said.

The residents alleged that their area failed to get any benefit of Rs 650-crore Smart City projects implemented in Dharamsala city in the last five years.

They rued the fact that no facilities had been added to the historic Dari ground. The ground is used by political parties to hold rallies and by the district administration for parking during ODIs and IPL matches.

Residents complained that no money was allotted for the ground under the Smart City project.

Many residents also complained of the lack of sewerage facility in their area.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Kangra


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

LS poll: SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Punjab; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib

2
Punjab

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader shot dead at shop in Punjab’s Nangal

3
Punjab

LS poll: Congress CEC finalises some candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal seats; Manish Tewari to contest from Chandigarh, Vikramaditya from Mandi

4
World

6 killed in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack, suspect shot dead by police

5
Punjab

Punjab: Mohali’s Mataur SHO escapes unhurt after assailants open fire on him in Ropar

6
India

Terrorists don’t play by rules, so country’s response to them can’t have rules: EAM Jaishankar

7
World

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes ship with 17 Indians near Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Israel

8
Punjab

Muktsar AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, his security personnel nab snatcher

9
India

Remove Bournvita from category of ‘health drinks’: Government tells e-commerce firms

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann yet to accept IAS officer Karnail Singh’s resignation

Don't Miss

View All
Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Top News

Iran seizes Israel-linked vessel with 17 Indian crew; Delhi in touch with Tehran

Iran seizes Israel-linked vessel with 17 Indian crew; Delhi in touch with Tehran

Efforts on to ensure ‘early release’ | Tel Aviv warns of ‘co...

Action against terror cannot be based on rules, says S Jaishankar

Action against terror cannot be based on rules, says S Jaishankar

It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh

It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh

Supreme Court to take up Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against Delhi High Court order tomorrow

Supreme Court to take up Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against Delhi High Court order tomorrow

Child rights panel puts rider on admissions to Mahendragarh school

Child rights panel puts rider on admissions to Mahendragarh school

Wants management to meet safety guidelines first


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Constable held with heroin on jail premises

Firm employees stage robbery drama for bungling cash, nabbed

Criminal wanted in 5 cases nabbed

3 held with 700 gm heroin

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

Punjab: Mohali’s Mataur SHO escapes unhurt after assailants open fire on him in Ropar

7 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 69 lakh in US

Chandigarh MC XEN faces major penalty

Ensure implementation of Chandigarh Administration policy on safe transport, schools told

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

Sachdeva flays Kejriwal over jail meeting rules

Unite against BJP actions to save democracy: Gopal Rai to public

Subsidies on power, water to stay, don’t pay attention to rumours: L-G

Vote out forces that want to scrap Constitution: Congress

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

70 fire incidents on average during crop harvesting every year

Wheat procurement starts at Bhogpur grain market

Aggarwal visits Niku Park, orders civic body to conduct safety audit of joyrides

Vikramjit Chaudhary-Charanjit Channi fight over Jalandhar seat gets murkier

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Work on major upgrade, revamp of ESIC hospital picks up pace

Three friends killed as car overturns after tyre burst

35K litres of lahan, 59 liquor bottles seized

Five booked in two fraud cases

BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chhadbad from Patiala Lok Sabha seat

Lok Sabha polls: BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chharbarh from Patiala, Balwinder Kumar from Jalandhar

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi invited to Congress party meet in Patiala

Three-member panel to probe Nabha gangrape

Two die in Fatehgarh Sahib mishaps