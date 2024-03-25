Dharamsala Ward Watch Kotwali Bazaar: ‘Oldest’ market grapples with perennial problems

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 24

The residents of Ward 6, Kotwali Bazaar, are grappling with the lack of parking places and sewerage connections. They also rue poor road connectivity in some areas and shortage of drinking water.

Kapil Sharma, a resident of the Geeta Bhavan area on the old Chari road, said despite tall claims of the administration and government regarding the implementation of Smart City projects in Dharamsala, their area was bereft of sewerage connections and the road connectivity was also poor. He alleged that though pits were dug up in their area, about 30 houses had not been provided with sewerage connections. “There was no road connectivity to our area. People have to climb 100 stairs to reach their houses. In case an elderly person falls ill, it becomes difficult to take him to hospital. We have contacted the Dharamsala MC and other authorities multiple times to get sewerage connections installed, but to no avail,” he said.

Dinesh Chadda, a resident of Kotwali market, said the lack of adequate parking places in the area led to frequent traffic jams. “Kotwali Bazaar is the oldest market of Dharamsala. However, the market was losing its charm due to vehicular congestion. No additional parking has been created in here under the Smart City project. To add to the woes of the residents, the two roads leading to McLeodganj are lying in a damaged condition due to landslides for the past two years. Haphazard parking is perennial problem in the market,” he said.

There is just one public parking lot in the Kotwali market area. A demand has been raised many times for building a public parking in Raja Raghubir Singh Club located in the market, but the authorities are yet to do the needful.

The residents also complain the lack of adequate drinking water supply. They alleged that in many areas the water supply was limited to just one hour a day. They also complain of traffic jams outside the Dharamsala bus stand.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Kapil Sharma