Dharamshala club win football trophy

Mandi, May 15
Valvas Dharamshala has defeated Triumph Football Club, 1-0, to lift a state-level football championship held at Paddal ground in Mandi.
Sushant Sharma, president of Triumph Youth Football Association, Mandi, said a total of 12 teams across the state participated in the four-day state-level football championship that concluded on Saturday. Mandi Zila Parishad chairperson Pal Verma was chief guest of the event, who awarded the winning team.
Verma said sports play a crucial role to make a person physically and mentally fit. The state government was making efforts to promote sports in the state, he added.
Verma appreciated the efforts of the organising committee to successfully hold the event and to promote football in the district.
