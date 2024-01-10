Dharmani gets Tech Education, Goma Sports

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 9

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today allocated portfolios to Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma almost a month after they were inducted into the Cabinet.

Dharmani, who represents the Ghumarwin Assembly segment in Bialspur district, was given the charge of Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training while Goma, who represents the Jaisinghpur Assembly segment in Kangra district, was allocated the portfolios of Ayush and Sports and Youth Services.

The Chief Minister took the Ayush Department from Industries and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training from Education Minister Rohit Thakur and Sports and Youth Services from Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh to give these to the two new ministers. However, he did not make any changes in the portfolios of any other Cabinet minister.

