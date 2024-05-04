Dhoni star attraction as Super Kings check in

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, May 3

Chennai Super Kings reached Dharamsala today ahead of their May 5 IPL clash against Punjab Kings at the HPCA stadium.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and his team were welcomed by a cheerful crowd outside the Kangra Airport at

Gaggal. Fans jostled with each other to catch a glimpse of their favourite players.

The star attraction was, of course, Mahendra Singh Dhoni who has the highest batting average of 110 in the tournament.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored most number of runs so far in the series and has been honoured with Orange Cap. He has also hit maximum number of boundaries in the current IPL.

Mustafizur Rahman, left-arm medium pacer, has so far taken 14 wickets, which is the second highest.

Other team members of CSK, including Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dubey, Moeen Ali, Daryll Mitchelle, Ajinkya Rahane, Sammer Rizvi, Deepak Chahar, Mitchelle Santner and Shardul Thakur, were also seen coming out of the airport. Many of them are accompanied by their families.

The CSK team, including the support staff and coaches, headed straight the hotel and are expected to be seen in the ground for a practice session.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Dharamsala #IPL #Kangra #Punjab Kings