Dhumal: Adopt sports for overall development

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 13

Sports helps in the all-round development of youth and inculcates a habit of discipline among them, said Prem Kumar Dhumal, former Chief Minister, while addressing players during the closing ceremony of the sports tournament organised by Him Anchal Education and Welfare Society here on Friday evening. He said Vikas Thakur, a weightlifter from the district, had won medals in the Common Wealth Games this year and earlier, Vijay Kumar had won gold in shooting. He appreciated the initiative of Naveen Sharma, state coordinator of State Skill Development Corporation, for organising the sports event.

Naveen Sharma said that the theme of the sports tournament was ‘Youth Fit and Hamirpur Hit’.