Dhumal's guidance vital: CM

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 23

“Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal is a respected leader of the BJP and his guidance and blessings are valuable for the party,” said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today. He was responding to comments of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chairman of the Congress campaign committee, that the BJP was neglecting its senior leader. He arrived here to attend Dhumal’s golden jubilee marriage anniversary function.

Thakur said that he postponed the Cabinet meeting scheduled for today to May 26 so that he and his colleagues could seek Dhumal’s blessings. He added that Sukhu must be a confused man. Sukhu should rather come and attend Dhumal’s function.

He said that Prime Minisiter Narendra Modi had considerably reduced the prices of fuel, including petrol and diesel, to provide relief to the people of the country. He added that the state government was yet to decide the relief on the fuel it could give.

The Chief Minister visited the house of his OSD Mahender Singh Dharmani at Ghumarwin to condole his mother Krishni Devi’s death at the age of 92 years. He also visited the house of retired police sub-inspector Brij Lal Dhiman at Ghumarwin, who died recently.

Industries Minister Bikram Singh, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rajinder Garg, Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami, MLAs Subhash Thakur and Jeet Ram Katwal accompanied the Chief Minister.