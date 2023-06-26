Dia Mirza joins cleanliness drive

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 25

Bollywood actress and United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza today collected plastic waste from different parts of Shimla under the ‘Swarnim Himalaya’ campaign.

The Healing Himalaya Organisation had organised the drive in collaboration with the state Environment and Forest Department.

Mirza said, “Swarnim Himalaya is a powerful campaign that encourages the participation of civil society. Most people think that it is not their job to collect garbage. But it is our collective responsibility to combat plastic pollution, which is hazardous for the environment.”

Pradeep Sangwan, environmentalist and organiser of the campaign, said, “We have been working to clean the Himalayan region of plastic waste. We are also spreading awareness regarding harmful impacts of plastic waste and encourage people to join the noble cause.”