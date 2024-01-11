Diagnostic services at 500 health institutes in Himachal hit

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 10

Diagnostic services in hundreds of health facilities across the state, except in the districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, were hit today. Krsnaa Diagnostics, which offers these services in government health facilities, suspended its work over pending payments. The affected health institutions include medical colleges, district and civil hospitals and CHCs and PHCs.

“We had to suspend the services as our dues have not been cleared by the government for the past several months. The government owes us around Rs 50 crore. Despite raising the issue with the government several times over the last nine months, the issue has not been resolved. It has left us with no option but to temporarily suspend our pathology and X-ray services in around 500 health facilities in the state,” said Saurabh Kumar, Finance Manager, Krsnaa Diagnostics.

Govt owes US Rs 50 crore The government owes us around Rs 50 crore. Despite raising the issue with the government several times over the last nine months, it has not been resolved. This has left us with no option but to temporarily suspend our pathology and X-ray services in around 500 health facilities in the state. —Finance Manager, Krsnaa diagnostics

He further said that diagnostic services in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti had not been stopped as the company had received the payments in these two districts.

Meanwhile, National Health Mission is “verifying” whether or not the services being provided by Krsnaa Diagnostics are as per the agreement. “The process to verify the services being provided by the company is underway. Once it is verified, the payment will be released,” said Priyanka Verma, Mission Director, National Health Mission. She said the in-house laboratories at the health facilities would do the required tests till the issue with Krsnaa Diagnostics is resolved.

The in-house labs, however, would struggle to cope up with entire load. The effect of the suspended services was felt on the very first day itself.

The IGMC has decided to issue notice to the company for suspending the services without informing the hospital authorities causing inconvenience to the patients. The IGMC and dental employee association has urged the government to “blacklist” the company for causing inconvenience to the patents.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kinnaur #Lahaul and Spiti #Shimla