Diamond ring, cell phone and other valuables of Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh go missing from Mandi hotel

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 14

A diamond ring, an Iphone and an Apple watch of Rohanpreet Singh, husband of singer Neha Kakkar, have gone missing from his hotel room in Mandi.

On Saturday morning, when he found the valuables missing, he informed the hotel manager and the police.

A police team rushed to the spot to question the hotel staff. The police are trying to retrieve the CCTV footage, said a police official.