Diamond ring, cell phone and other valuables of Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh go missing from Mandi hotel

Mandi, May 14
A diamond ring, an Iphone and an Apple watch of Rohanpreet Singh, husband of singer Neha Kakkar, have gone missing from his hotel room in Mandi.
On Saturday morning, when he found the valuables missing, he informed the hotel manager and the police.
A police team rushed to the spot to question the hotel staff. The police are trying to retrieve the CCTV footage, said a police official.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Good luck and goodbye, Congress': Sunil Jakhar's parting shot as he quits party
Before going live on Facebook, Sunil Jakhar removes Congress...
Sunil Jakhar an asset worth his weight in gold, Congress shouldn't lose him, says Navjot Sidhu
'Good luck and goodbye Congress': former PPCC chief Sunil Ja...
India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Notably, Centre has revised downwards estimate for wheat pro...
Delhi CM orders inquiry into Mundka fire, announces compensation
Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia vis...
Fifth heatwave to hit Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in next 2 days; rain likely on May 16
The maximum temperature at Sirsa was 47.6, Chandigarh 43 deg...