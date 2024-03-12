Diarrhoea affects 223 in Hamirpur district

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 11

As many as 223 persons have been reportedly affected by diarrhoea outbreak in Tauni Devi area of the district. Supply of contaminated water in the area is suspected to have led to diarrhoea outbreak. As many as 27 villages of 12 gram panchayats have been affected. The affected panchayats are Bari Mandir, Utpur, Gwardu, Narsin, Charian-di-Dhar, Neri, Pahunj, Patnaun, Uhal, Drogan-pati-Kot, Lag-Kadiar and Sikander Nuhara.

Initially, 95 cases were reported yesterday. The number of the affected persons at civil hospital at Tauni Devi rose to 128 today. Health bulletin released by the Chief Medical Officer reported that 10 persons have recovered.

Dr RK Agnihotri, Chief Medical Officer, said that four water samples were sent for micro biological testing and a report was yet to be received.

Meanwhile, health department teams were put into action. The team members visited the affected villages. He said the health teams distributed chlorine tablets and ORS to people. They were advised to drink boiled water.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hamirpur