Diclofenac threat to 7 vulture species

Ambika Sharma

Tribune News Servic

Solan, February 6

As many as seven species of vulture are facing the threat of extinction in the state due to poisoning by diclofenac, a veterinary drug banned since 2006.

Banned since 2006 Diclofenac has been banned for veterinary use since 2006, but there is no move to ban other such salts like aceclofenac and ketoprofen as of now. — Manish Kapoor, Deputy Drugs controller

Director, Environment, Lalit Jain said as per the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN) findings in 2013, there were seven types of vulture that were facing threat to their lives, owing to poisoning by diclofenac.

Among these, three species have been categorised as near-threatened, which are close to being at the high risk of becoming extinct. They comprise bearded Himalayan griffon and cinereous vultures. Another specie named Egyptian vulture is endangered and faces the risk of being extinct. Three others – white-rumped, slender-billed and red-headed — are critically endangered as they face extremely high risk of extinction in the wild.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) N Ravishanker said diclofenac was toxic even in small doses to the vultures. “It causes kidney failure and leads to the accumulation of uric acid in the bird’s blood and crystallising around their organs. The vultures are exposed to the drug when they consume the carcasses that are treated with diclofenac shortly before the animal’s death. They die within days of consuming it.”

The drug is also used by humans for treating aches and pains as well as problems with joints, muscles and bones. The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has launched a Vulture Action Plan 2020-25. It aims to step up conservation measures. It is supposed to set up a mechanism to ensure that toxic drugs other than diclofenac are also banned for veterinary use.