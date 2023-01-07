Differently abled rescued, united with family

Shimla, January 6
Missing differently abled person was rescued and reunited with his family in Chirgaon area of this district, police said here Friday.
The 28-year-old differently abled person was rescued within five days from the area bordering Nepal and Uttar Pradesh, the police said.
The missing complaint was registered in the Jangla area under Chirgaon police station, the police said.
