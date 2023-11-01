Digital-ignition contest for classes VI till college begins

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 31

A state-level digital-ignition contest is being organised by the Department of Digital Technology and Governance from November 1 to 10 for students from Class VI till college, for both government and private institutions.

Digital Technologies and Governance Secretary Abhishek Jain said this while adding that the use of information technology in education had helped boost the ability and efficiency of the students.

To participate in the contest, students of Classes VI to VIII will have to prepare a PPT on ‘Use of digital technologies for prosperous Himachal Pradesh’. A quiz on ‘Use of AI for governance’ and ‘Digital literacy and cyber security’ will also be held. Students of Classes IX and above will have to prepare a concept note on ‘How to use artificial intelligence in governance’.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would distribute the prizes on Children’s Day. The aspirants will have to submit their entries on http://contest.hp.gov.in or can contact on 0177-2628914 for more information.

