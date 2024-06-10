Dilapidated Ambedkar Bhawan cries for authorities’ attention

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, June 9

The Ambedkar Bhawan building in Ward-4 under the jurisdiction of the Palampur Municipal Corporation has been in a bad shape for quite some time.

The foundation stone of Ambedkar Bhawan in Ward-4.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 15 lakh in 2010, the building was under the jurisdiction of the Aima panchayat till 2021, after which it was transferred to the Palampur MC.

The state government and the municipal corporation are aware of the dilapidated condition of the building. However, neither seem to be keen on improving its condition.

Ambedkar Bhawans were constructed in all 68 Assembly segments of the state by the Prem Kumar Dhumal-led government in 2010. The bhawans were made to organise both official and private functions.

However, in the absence of proper upkeep, the bhawan in Ward-4 is in a shambles, and needs about Rs 20 lakh for its repair and renovation, according to stakeholders.

According to residents of Aima and Sughar areas, there is no community centre in the region for organising public and private events. Earlier, when the building was under the jurisdiction of the Aima panchayat, it was well maintained, according to residents.

However, the condition of the building has been deteriorating after it was handed over to the Palampur MC, the residents added, stating it the MC had virtually abandoned the building.

Many residents are of the opinion that the MC should undertake repair work of the building before the monsoons. During a visit to the building, a team of The Tribune found that the windows and doors of the building were in a poor condition; roofs and water pipes were leaking; and the walls of the structure had developed cracks. Half the building’s infrastructure had either been demolished by the MC or had collapsed.

Palampur Municipal Commissioner Ashish Sharma said necessary funds for the repairs of the building were being arranged, and it would be repaired soon.

