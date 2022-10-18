Diplomat: UK govt funding project in Shimla

Our Correspondent

KULLU, OCTOBER 17

Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh, said that negotiations are underway for a Free Trade Agreement between the UK and Indian governments and it will be signed as soon as possible. She said that it would enhance trade relations between the two countries. During a special meeting with the Press Club of Kullu here today, she said that the UK government was funding a project in Shimla to develop infrastructure for the transport needs of the city in view of expanding population.

The UK diplomat said that she represents the UK in the four Indian states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand, and the UT of Chandigarh.

She said, “The Deputy High Commissioner fulfils a similar role to a Consul General, representing the UK government and typically responsible for consular, visa and trade activities in their city or region.” Caroline said that she was visiting Kullu for the first time and was delighted to witness clean air and its pristine beauty. She said that Britain is exploring the possibility of commercial, trade and technical relations in Himachal.

