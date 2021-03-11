Dirty politics: Kejri slams BJP, Cong

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur June 11

The BJP and the Congress indulge in dirty politics and people, who want clean and fair governance, should vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, here today.

Kejriwal urged people to join AAP and give the party a chance to serve them. He said that the Congress and the BJP always make lucrative promises during elections and then do not fulfil these. In Himachal, the BJP had ruled for 20 years and the Congress for 30 years but the education system and infrastructure were one of the worst in the country, he added.

He said that he was here to interact with academicians and students to discuss how to improve the education system in the state.

“I am surprised to know that there are hundreds of schools that don’t have sufficient teachers or proper infrastructure. Both BJP and Congress have spoiled the future of students. The people of the state should come to Delhi to see the changes the AAP government has made during its tenure”.

He said that besides education, AAP focused on providing the best healthcare facilities on the doorsteps of people and mohalla clinics in Delhi were a big success. He added that the people of Punjab understood the policies and programmes of AAP and voted it to power. “AAP observes zero tolerance to corruption and people in Punjab are getting their works done without paying bribes,” he claimed.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that AAP had started implementing its programmes and policies from the very first day of assuming office.

He added that the opposition parties were trying to defame AAP but people would not pay heed to their statements. Mann, while interacting with mediapersons later, refrained from replying to questions pertaining to the activities of Khalistan supporters, singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder and public unrest in Patiala.