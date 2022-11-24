Dirty Toilets irk commuters

The washrooms at the toll in Sanwara are not being cleaned up regularly. One can see sanitary napkins littered around, besides dirty floor and toilet sheets. The authorities concerned should ensure that the washrooms are kept clean. Mamta, Shimla

Overcharging at Shimla parking lots

Government agencies have fixed per hour parking charges but contractors are overcharging at various parking lots in Shimla, especially at the smaller ones, which lack digital invoice facility. People on duty often demand more than the fixed charges. Nandita, Shimla

Low voltage causes inconvenience

Low voltage in areas around Yashwant Nagar near Rajgarh is causing a lot of inconvenience to the locals. The acute winter has not even started but the problem of low voltage is already troubling everyone. Rekha Kumari, Rajgarh

