Dirty Toilets irk commuters

The washrooms at the toll in Sanwara are not being cleaned up regularly. One can see sanitary napkins littered around, besides dirty floor and toilet sheets. The authorities concerned should ensure that the washrooms are kept clean. Mamta, Shimla
Overcharging at Shimla parking lots
Government agencies have fixed per hour parking charges but contractors are overcharging at various parking lots in Shimla, especially at the smaller ones, which lack digital invoice facility. People on duty often demand more than the fixed charges. Nandita, Shimla
Low voltage causes inconvenience
Low voltage in areas around Yashwant Nagar near Rajgarh is causing a lot of inconvenience to the locals. The acute winter has not even started but the problem of low voltage is already troubling everyone. Rekha Kumari, Rajgarh
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
