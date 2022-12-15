Disabled student gets admission to MBBS in Tanda medical college

Shimla, December 14
Following the directions of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda, has admitted wheelchair-bound Nikita Choudhary to the MBBS course.
The college had earlier denied her admission on the plea that she was having a greater degree of disability than allowed under NEET guidelines. “She is the lone wheelchair-bound student to pursue MBBS in the state,” said Ajai Srivastava, president of the Umang Foundation. The NGO had helped the girl student approach the High Court after she was denied admission.
The MBBS Counselling Committee of the college at a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Director, Medical Education, Rajnish Pathania, yesterday decided to grant Nikita admission.
After Nikita was denied admission, the seat for person with disability was converted into a general seat and was offered to a student belonging to the general category. However, following the High Court orders, the student, who was allotted the seat, had been reverted to the college where she was initially admitted.
