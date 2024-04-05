Disaster Day training at HPU

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 4

Students of the Himachal Pradesh University here today participated in an evacuation mock drill organised at the Ambedkar Bhawan under the joint aegis of the Dean of Student Welfare (DSW) and the Security Office of the university.

The mock drill was demonstrated by the Home Guard and Civil Defence, Himachal Pradesh. The training was conducted by Company Commander Sukh Dev, Party In-charge and Platoon Commander Som Dutt, the Chief Trainer and the entire training team of the Home Defence and Civil Defence Central Training Institute, Sargin.

On this occasion, DSW Mamta Mokta said the only objective of the mock drill was to make the students of the university aware so that no mistake is made at the time of a disaster.

“Due to the earthquake in Kangra on April 4, 1905, about 20,000 people had lost their lives, as a result, every year on this day, a mock drill is organised as Disaster Day so that people can be trained and be equipped with techniques to deal with disasters,” the DSW said.

She also said even in the current situation, where an increase in heart attacks is being noted, a mock drill was conducted to react quickly and take the patient to the hospital safely. The students of the university completed this training with great enthusiasm.

“In this exercise, students were given information about first aid and how to ensure participation in the safety of the family, society, and the general public in the event of a disaster,” she said.

