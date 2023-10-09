Disaster-hit to get free LPG connections, ration: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 8

The state government has launched a scheme for providing free LPG connections and free ration to the disaster-affected families, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while chairing the 173rd meeting of the Board of Directors of HP State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited here last evening.

The Chief Minister stated that eligible beneficiaries had already started receiving the benefits under the scheme and directed the department officials to monitor its effective implementation.

Sukhu said. “The affected families are being provided an LPG cylinder, pressure regulator, hot plate and suraksha pipe. All associated expenses, including the cost of LPG domestic refill, will be borne by the government. The state government is also providing free ration that includes 20kg wheat flour, 15kg rice, three kg pulses, one litre mustard oil, one litre soya refined oil, one kg double fortified salt and two kg sugar. The free ration aid will be provided till March 31, 2024.”

Sukhu said the State Civil Supplies Corporation did a business of Rs 1,955 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal and its net profit stood at Rs 87 lakh.

He further said that for procuring fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), the Corporation should sign MoUs with the leading companies like Godrej and Bajaj so that consumers get quality at the cheapest rates.

The Chief Minister asked the corporation to open 52 new fair price medicine shops in various government health institutions across the state to facilitate patients by offering them medicines and other surgical equipment at reasonable rates.

