Disaster management programme launched in Kullu

Our Correspondent

KULLU, MAY 27

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched a week-long disaster management programme under “JUARE” (Joint United Action for Resilience in Emergencies) organised by the Kullu district administration at Atal Sadan here today. He said timely preparedness is vital to mitigate the risk and vulnerability of various natural and other calamities besides alerting the people in time.

JUARE is a wonderful 40-minute long theatrical genre in which the methods of dealing with disasters have been presented very effectively. It is a unique initiative of District Disaster Management, Kullu, to spread awareness to deal with various types of calamities and to avoid loss when disaster strikes. Its objective is also to create a task force consisting of local people and children. The CM said efforts were being made by the state government to strengthen the disaster management system in the state.