Disaster mgmt mock drill at Kinnaur hydropower project

Ashish Negi

Rampur, May 7

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma today witnessed the mock drill of disaster management conducted at the Tidong hydropower project located in Moorang tehsil of tribal district Kinnaur. In his address, he said the district administration was continuously working on disaster management so that emergencies such as earthquake, cloudburst, landslides in the tribal district could be dealt with quickly and precious lives saved.

‘Ready to provide all help’ DC Amit Kumar Sharma said the district administration was committed towards disaster management in power projects and was ready to provide all possible help in disaster management security works.

Due to this, during emergencies, better coordination could be established between the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, First Corps Civil Defence Kinnaur, quick response teams, health, and police & fire depts.

Sharma said the district administration was committed towards disaster management in power projects and was ready to provide all possible help in disaster management security works so that in an emergency situation, better coordination could be established between the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), First Corps Civil Defence Kinnaur, quick response teams, health, police and fire departments. Help should reach the affected people in a time-bound manner, he said. The Deputy Commissioner had a detailed discussion on disaster management with the officials of Tidong Power Project and obtained information from them on relief and safety equipment in the head-race tunnel and surge shaft.

On this occasion, Narendra Kaith represented the Tidong Power Project, and Kuldeep Singh spoke on behalf of the District Disaster Management Authority, besides other officials.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kinnaur