Disaster mitigation via sensors installed across Himachal

Shimla, July 2

An integrated command and control centre (ICCC) set up here under the Smart Cities Mission will help the state handle incidents like the recent Manali-Chandigarh highway landslide through an array of 34 sensors, officials said on Sunday.

The sensors installed in areas prone to landslides and flash floods across the state would be monitored at the ICCC for timely action, they said. The centre was likely to be fully operational soon, they said.

“It will be fully functional over the next 7-8 days and play an important role in disaster mitigation,” said Shimla Smart City Limited (SSCL) general manager Ajit Bhardwaj.

Last week, hundreds of commuters, including tourists, remained stranded on the Manali-Chandigarh national highway in Mandi district for over 24 hours due to landslides and flash floods.

The 70-km Mandi-Pandoh-Kullu stretch of the highway was blocked at Khotinullah, near Aut, about 40 km from Mandi town, following flash floods while the Mandi-Pandoh stretch was blocked near 6 Miles after a landslide.

The centre set up by the SSCL would also provide an end-to-end monitoring mechanism to bring together 17 departments on a single platform and integrate communication capabilities and increase cyber protection, said Rajiv Jain, spokesperson of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The state has two ICCCs (at Shimla and Dharamsala) set up under the “Smart Cities Mission” of the Union Government.

“The sensors to detect landslides and flash floods have been placed across the state and these will be monitored through the ICCC for a timely response in case of such eventualities,” said Andraiz Ahmed, project manager of Queantela Technology, system integrator roped in by SSCL.

The Shimla ICCC has 15 workstations equipped with 45 terminals. The ICCC also has a data centre. The two ICCCs will also deploy two drones each for monitoring and getting live feed for purposes like traffic and disaster management, Ahmed said.

Officials said all 12 districts of the state would be integrated with the ICCCs later for disaster management and other purposes.

In Shimla city, 250 CCTV cameras meant for traffic management will also be integrated with the ICCC. An environment sensor at the Mall Road monitors the level of air quality for necessary action by the city authorities, they added. — PTI

