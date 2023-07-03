 Disaster mitigation via sensors installed across Himachal : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Disaster mitigation via sensors installed across Himachal

Disaster mitigation via sensors installed across Himachal

Disaster mitigation via sensors installed across Himachal

A landslide blocks a road near Mandi. - File Photo



Shimla, July 2

An integrated command and control centre (ICCC) set up here under the Smart Cities Mission will help the state handle incidents like the recent Manali-Chandigarh highway landslide through an array of 34 sensors, officials said on Sunday.

The sensors installed in areas prone to landslides and flash floods across the state would be monitored at the ICCC for timely action, they said. The centre was likely to be fully operational soon, they said.

“It will be fully functional over the next 7-8 days and play an important role in disaster mitigation,” said Shimla Smart City Limited (SSCL) general manager Ajit Bhardwaj.

Last week, hundreds of commuters, including tourists, remained stranded on the Manali-Chandigarh national highway in Mandi district for over 24 hours due to landslides and flash floods.

The 70-km Mandi-Pandoh-Kullu stretch of the highway was blocked at Khotinullah, near Aut, about 40 km from Mandi town, following flash floods while the Mandi-Pandoh stretch was blocked near 6 Miles after a landslide.

The centre set up by the SSCL would also provide an end-to-end monitoring mechanism to bring together 17 departments on a single platform and integrate communication capabilities and increase cyber protection, said Rajiv Jain, spokesperson of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The state has two ICCCs (at Shimla and Dharamsala) set up under the “Smart Cities Mission” of the Union Government.

“The sensors to detect landslides and flash floods have been placed across the state and these will be monitored through the ICCC for a timely response in case of such eventualities,” said Andraiz Ahmed, project manager of Queantela Technology, system integrator roped in by SSCL.

The Shimla ICCC has 15 workstations equipped with 45 terminals. The ICCC also has a data centre. The two ICCCs will also deploy two drones each for monitoring and getting live feed for purposes like traffic and disaster management, Ahmed said.

Officials said all 12 districts of the state would be integrated with the ICCCs later for disaster management and other purposes.

In Shimla city, 250 CCTV cameras meant for traffic management will also be integrated with the ICCC. An environment sensor at the Mall Road monitors the level of air quality for necessary action by the city authorities, they added. — PTI

Command centre to help tackle flash floods, landslides

  • The 34 sensors installed in areas prone to landslides and flash floods across the state will be monitored at the Shimla integrated command and control centre (ICCC) for timely action
  • According to Shimla Smart City Limited (SSCL) general manager Ajit Bhardwaj, the centre will be fully functional over the next 7-8 days and play an important role in disaster mitigation
  • The centre set up by the SSCL would also provide an end-to-end monitoring mechanism to bring together 17 departments on a single platform
  • Himachal Pradesh has two ICCCs (at Shimla and Dharamsala) set up under the “Smart Cities Mission” of the Union Government

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Maharashtra political shake-up: Ajit Pawar splits NCP, sworn in as Dy CM in Sena-BJP govt; jolt to Sharad Pawar amid Opposition unity efforts

2
Entertainment

Complaint filed against 'Carry On Jatta 3' director, actors for alleged derogatory content

3
Delhi

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi's Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

4
Nation

Highway hypnosis major reason behind accidents on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

5
Punjab

Will recover money spent on keeping gangster Ansari in Punjab jail from Amarinder Singh, Sukhjinder Randhawa: CM Mann

6
Punjab

Twitter war erupts between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Amarinder Singh after former ‘demands’ jail expanses of gangster-politician Ansari

7
Diaspora

Boyfriend pleads guilty to murder of Indian-origin student in UK

8
Trending

'House of cards, GoT, Maha politics': Twitterati fuels meme storm over Ajit Pawar joining Shinde-led government

9
Nation

Erasmus Mundus: 174 Indian students win scholarship for higher studies in Europe

10
Punjab

Punjab Police ASI held for accepting bribe

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

In Maharashtra shocker, NCP’s Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM

In Maharashtra shocker, NCP’s Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM

8 other party MLAs join Shinde govt as ministers

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 killed

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 killed

Kuki groups lift 2-month blockade on Shah’s appeal

Indian-American attorney indicted for defrauding clients of more than $5 mn

Indian-American attorney indicted for defrauding clients of more than $5 mn

The indictment alleges that Das diverted more than $5 millio...

Grandmother of teen killed by police officer in France pleads for halt to rioting

Grandmother of teen killed by police officer in France pleads for halt to rioting

Over 3,000 people have been detained overall since Nahel's d...

3 Palestinians killed as Israel launches large-scale raid in West Bank stronghold of militants

3 Palestinians killed as Israel launches large-scale raid in West Bank stronghold of militants

Israeli forces raid what the military describes as a ‘unifie...


Cities

View All

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Dangling wires at Rani Ka Bagh an eyesore

Barsi of Baba Jawand Singh: Airport issues advisory for devotees

Protesting activists of Dal Khalsa detained by police

Attack on Shiv Sena leader: Police carry out searches in Ajnala

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at garden

Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at garden

Civic body pushes for smart parking spaces

Congress no to proposed waste plant at Dadu Majra

Blow to MC garbage management plans

Now, CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at PGI

Act against officials responsible for death of two men, Atishi asks Delhi L-G

Act against officials responsible for death of two men, Atishi asks Delhi L-G

2 religious structures razed in Delhi to make way for flyover

Civil services authority a complete farce: Delhi Chief Minister’s Office

Delhi Govt collects Rs 1,700 crore in excise duty, VAT

Air Force station employee hangs self in Delhi park

Cable mess: Jalandhar’s wholesale medicine hub in need of panacea for wire webs

Cable mess: Jalandhar’s wholesale medicine hub in need of panacea for wire webs

Open House: What can be done to address the issue of dangling electricity and cable wires across Jalandhar?

Search operations held at bus stand, railway stations in Jalandhar

Snatching case: Chaos at market as cops take away Kapurthala jeweller for questioning

Three arrested on murder charge

Act against illegal commercial buildings: CMO to Local Govt Dept

Act against illegal commercial buildings: CMO to Local Govt Dept

After rainfall, GLADA’s 200 Feet Road in pathetic state

60-yr-old woman demands resolution for her complaint

Open House: What should authorities do to address the issue of wires dangling from poles and trees?

Policeman dies in mishap

Chhoti Baradari awaits MC action

Chhoti Baradari awaits MC action

Dhindsa XI, Heavenz’ XI in T-20 final

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run

Blood donation camp held