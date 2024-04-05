Disaster preparedness tested at Dharamsala DC office

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, April 4

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa on Thursday said it was important for residents to be aware about disaster management. The risk of natural disasters like earthquakes as well as man-made disasters had increased in modern times, he added. Addressing the employees at the mock drill organised on Kangra Earthquake Memorial Day at the DC office premises on Thursday, the DC said special focus was being given to disaster management so that the damage caused by disasters could be reduced.

He said plans had been prepared for disaster management at district and subdivision levels and in this regard and training workshops were also organised regularly at various levels. Aapda Mitras had also been trained at the village level so that relief and rehabilitation works could be started immediately at the time of a disaster, he added.

He said builders were given training to construct earthquake resistant building structures, adding that to reduce the risk, expert opinion should be taken for proper land use and building construction so that one does not have to suffer any kind of loss during the disaster.

Advocating the basic mantra of ‘bend, cover and hold’, the DC advised the gathering to lie down in an open space as soon as earthquake tremors are felt.

“If you cannot leave the house, cover your head and bend down and hold on to some hard object like a table or stool,” he said.

During the mock drill, as soon as the siren sounded in the DC office, employees became alert and to protect themselves, slowly walked out of their offices and gathered at a safe place.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala