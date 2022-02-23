Discharged from AIIMS, Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur returns

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 22

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today returned here after undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi, a day before the commencement of the 16-day Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha.

After discharge from AIIMS, Thakur returned to the state capital amidst speculation about his health. He was admitted to AIIMS on February 18 after he underwent some tests at the cardiology department at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital here.

This will be the fifth budget that Jai Ram Thakur will present in his capacity as Finance Minister during the present government.

On his arrival here, the Chief Minister was received by Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, state BJP president and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap, Mayor Satya Koundal and senior officers. Thakur thanked people of the state for their good wishes for his speedy recovery.

Sources said that the Chief Minister’s health parameters were perfectly fine. Thakur also attended the BJP Legislature Party meeting later in the evening to chalk out the party’s strategy to counter the Opposition attack during the Budget session which will conclude on March 15.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) also met late in the evening today to discuss issues to be raised in the Vidhan Sabha to corner the BJP government. Congress leaders said that they would raise the issues of rising unemployment, price rise, deteriorating law and order and the mafia raj during the Budget session.

Meets MLAs to make strategy for session