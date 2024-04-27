Discrepancies in MA English result: SFI

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 26

The Students Federation of India (SFI) has alleged discrepancies in the result of MA English (Third-Semester) announced by Himachal Pradesh University. Urging the HPU authorities to review the result, the SFI has claimed that several students, who have failed the exam, have been granted similar marks.

“There have been problems with the result consistently ever since the ERP system has been introduced. Almost all students have failed the same subject,” the SFI said in a release. Demanding that the result of these students should be corrected as soon as possible, the SFI said students seeking re-evaluation should not be charged any fee for the same.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Himachal Pradesh University #Shimla