Discrepancies in MA English result: SFI

Shimla, April 26
The Students Federation of India (SFI) has alleged discrepancies in the result of MA English (Third-Semester) announced by Himachal Pradesh University. Urging the HPU authorities to review the result, the SFI has claimed that several students, who have failed the exam, have been granted similar marks.
“There have been problems with the result consistently ever since the ERP system has been introduced. Almost all students have failed the same subject,” the SFI said in a release. Demanding that the result of these students should be corrected as soon as possible, the SFI said students seeking re-evaluation should not be charged any fee for the same.
