Disease hits cherry trees in Shimla, growers worried

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 13

Cherry growers in upper Shimla are a worried lot. An unknown disease has surfaced in the cherry growing areas, mainly in the Baghi belt, that is drying up cherry trees. “I have around 800 trees and half of them have been affected by this disease. First the leaves turn brown and then the entire tree dries up,” said Surjan Singh, a cherry grower in Baghi.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, is sending a fact-finding team to the area on September 15. “We have constituted a team under the chairmanship of Head, Plant Pathology. The team will visit the affected area and suggest a remedy to the growers. At first sight, it seems to be foliage disease as the soil appear healthy,” said UHF, Nauni, Vice Chancellor Rajeshwar Chandel.

According to the cherry growers, the disease was first noticed last year. “We thought we will be able to control it with regular pesticides. Unfortunately, it hasn’t happened. The disease returned post harvesting this year and is spreading very fast,” said Raj Kumar Bhinta, another orchardist from Baghi.

“The orchards above 7,500 feet are the worst affected, but the disease is spreading downwards too. If this is not controlled in time, cherry growers will be in huge trouble,” said Bhinta.

Another farmer said this disease appeared in the past two years and suspected that some foreign virus might have sneaked in with the foreign planting material. “We had planted imported plants two years back. It’s possible that the disease came along with these,” he said.

Deepak Singha, president of the Plum Growers Association, said the situation was alarming and the Horticulture Department might need to quarantine the areas where the disease is spreading. “The disease needs to be contained as it could spread to nearby cherry growing areas and cause damage there too,” he said.