Disease to supply chains, problems of growers in focus at Kufri apple conclave

At the fifth edition of CII Himachal Pradesh Apple Conclave at Kufri, experts discussed critical aspects of sustainable apple cultivation. This year’s theme for the conference was ‘Making Apple Farming Sustainable for the Future’. The conclave brought together key stakeholders from the apple farming industry to discuss the critical aspects of cultivation. Horticulture Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohan Lal Brakta was the chief guest at the inaugural session. “The conclave demonstrates our dedication to advancing sustainable practices in apple farming. By tackling key challenges and exploring innovative solutions, we aim to secure the future of this crucial industry and to support the wellbeing of our apple farmers,” said Brakta.
CII Himachal Pradesh chairman Navesh Narula spoke about confederation’s commitment to collaborating with the state’s apple growers to promote sustainable farming practices. He emphasised that the state unit of the CII was dedicated not only to advancing the apple farming sector but to contributing to the overall growth and development of the state.
Horticulture Secretary C Paulrasu said the state government was fully committed to supporting sustainable apple farming.
The conclave featured sessions on disease and nutrition management in apple farming as well as sessions on new-age apple farming, marketing, packaging, post-harvest management and supply chain management. It provided a platform for industry experts, researchers, and policymakers to share their knowledge and experiences. Discussions focused on the latest advancements and new techniques that could help apple farmers adapt to changing climatic conditions and market demands.
