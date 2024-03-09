Displaced residents to get good relief package: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 8

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was in Baijnath today to inaugurate the Shivaratri festival in Baijnath area of Kangra district, said that permission had been granted for the expansion of Kangra airport and the Cabinet has taken a decision to give a good relief package to the people displaced by the project.

He said the expansion of airport would give boost to the development of the tourism capital Kangra. He accused that the Central government had not released disaster relief to the state which was to be received by the month of December.

The Chief Minister participated in ‘puja’ organised in the historic Shiva temple. He said that Himachal had become the first state in the country to fix the support price of wheat, maize and milk to strengthen the economic condition of farmers.

The Chief Minister inaugurated and inspected the exhibitions put up by various departments at Indira Gandhi Maidan, Baijnath. He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 10 schemes worth Rs 49.22 crore in Baijnath Assembly constituency.

The CM said that Shiv Dham Baijnath Shivratri had special significance and organising a festival on this occasion further hightened its grandeur. He said that fairs and festivals were symbols of rich Indian culture and these must be preserved. The Chief Minister greeted the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri and International Women’s Day.

Earlier, Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Kishori Lal welcomed the Chief Minister and expressed his gratitude for dedicating schemes worth crores of rupees to the people of Baijnath Assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister announced to fulfil all the demands put forward by Kishori Lal. He announced setting up of a polytechnic institute for Baijnath, an ITI for Chadiyar, increase in number of beds in Baijnath civil hospital to 150 and CT scan and blood bank in hospital.

Other announcements were Rs 10 crore for an indoor stadium in Baijnath, second phase work of Utrala to Holi road under NABARD, tarring of the Sarjada - Deol - Tattapani road and completion of work of Beed Palampur via Gharnala and construction of lawyers’ chamber in civil court.

Minister for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Chander Kumar and Minister for Sports and Ayush Yadvinder Goma were also present on the occasion.

