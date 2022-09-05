Dispose of garbage properly

Waste can be seen littered in front of makeshift eateries on the Kufri-Chharabra road. Ironically, a dumpster has been placed at the spot but it is filled with waste. The area has become an eyesore. The authorities concerned should dispose of the waste properly and penalise those scattering garbage. — Vikram, Sanjauli

No rain shelter at Nerwa

There is no rain shelter in Nerwa town. Not only people visiting the town are inconvenienced due to lack of the shelter but even the shopkeepers face problem as people stand in front of their shops to escape sun and rain. The authorities concerned should construct a rain shelter at the earliest. — Het Ram, Nerwa

Rotten apples being dumped near residential area

Residents of Tipra near Parwanoo are living under scare of vector-borne diseases as rotten apples are being dumped in the area. The apples also emanate foul smell, making it difficult to breathe. The waste should be disposed of properly to prevent outbreak infection such as dengue. — Bindiya, Parwanoo

