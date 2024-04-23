Dispose of revenue cases older than 2 yrs on priority: Shimla DC

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 22

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap today directed the revenue officers to dispose of cases older than two years on priority.

The DC chaired a district-level meeting of the department. “The pending matters related to marking, division, recovery, two and three biswa land allotment, encroachment and other revenue-related matters should be settled at the earliest, so that time and money of people can be saved,” said Kashyap.

He said disposal of revenue cases in a timely manner should be ensured by the revenue officers. “Due to non-availability of land, the money which is pending with the sub-divisional officers should be sent to the district office so that it can be utilised in other development works,” he stated.

Kashyap said since many recovery cases are pending in the district, there is a need for the officers to take appropriate action in this direction to recover the money so that the department does not suffer loss of income. He also asked the officials to make all preparations with an eye on the apple season so that the gardeners and farmers do not have to face any kind of inconvenience.

The Deputy Commissioner said in view of the upcoming rainy season, we need to make preparations with immediate effect so that people do not have to face any kind of inconvenience. He gave instructions to identify unsafe buildings in their area and take remedial measures so that no untoward incident happens.

He also asked all revenue officers to inspect various areas under their jurisdiction in view of the upcoming rainy season and apple season, so that work can be done in this regard after the elections.

Kashyap said everyone should work responsibly during the elections and should not be negligent in any way so that the polls can be conducted smoothly. He asked all officials to ensure compliance of all election protocols.

