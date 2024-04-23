Disqualified Hamirpur MLAs hand in glove with stone crusher mafia: Sukhvinder Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 22

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today alleged that the disqualified MLAs from Hamirpur district were hand in glove with the powerful stone crusher mafia. He said that the results of the Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly byelections would reveal “whether the voters want to save democracy or side with those who have defeated the public mandate by switching parties”.

Suku, while talking to mediapersons in Hamirpur, said “The case of the disqualification of six MLAs is pending before court but I believe it is more a question of saving democracy than a legal issue.”

Rana ‘never raised’ public issues I posted all senior officers in Sujanpur on the recommendation of Rajinder Rana, who never raised public issues. —Sukhvinder Sukhu, Chief Minister

He said that the six disqualified MLAs should tell the people of the state as to why they did not dare to enter the state and instead spent one month in hotels in other states. He urged the people of Sujanpur to support the Congress to pave the way for the development of the area. “It is basically a fight between good and evil, honesty and dishonesty, morality and immorality,” he claimed.

He added that from now onwards, he would act as the MLA of Sujanpur and it would be his responsibility to undertake development there. “I upgraded the 50-bed hospital to a 100-bed facility on the recommendation of the Sujanpur MLA. I posted all senior officers in Sujanpur on the recommendation of Rajinder Rana, who never raised public issues,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister assured people that classes at Tauni Devi Government College would be start ed from the coming academic session. He said that Rana had never invited him to his Sujanpur constituency. “However, I came here for the state level Holi festival and listened to the grievances of the people. I also visited the disaster-affected areas of Sujanpur and called Rana from Chandigarh,” he added.

He alleged that some legislators were in politics not for public service but to further their business interests. “The people of Himachal are known for always siding with truth and honesty and this will be proved when the results of the four Lok Sabha seats and the six Assembly byelections are declared,” he claimed.

Suku said his government had taken pro-people decisions such as raising daily wages, MGNREGA wages, old-age pension and financial assistance to single and destitute women for house building.

