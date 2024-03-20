Disqualified Himachal Congress MLAs Rajendra Rana, Sudhir Sharma receive threat letter

Hamirpur, March 20
Disqualified Congress MLAs Rajinder Rana and Sudhir Sharma have received a hand written one page threat letter asking them to refrain from provoking other legislators, Rana’s son Abhishek on Wednesday said.
“Stop provoking other legislators, if you do not mend your ways, your family will not be safe, consider this letter as the last warning,” the one page letter written in Hindi addressed to Rana and Sharma said.
Rana and Sharma are among the six Congress rebels who were disqualified for defying a whip for being present in the House and vote in favour of the government on cut motion and finance bill (Budget). They had voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls.
The threatening letter from some unknown person was delivered at Rana’s Patlander residence near Sujanpur in Himachal’s Hamirpur district on Tuesday evening by post and the personal assistant read the letter.
Confirming that a letter has been received, Abhishek told PTI on Wednesday that he had also received a threat call to behave properly failing which the family would be in danger.
He said that he had lodged a complaint with the Sujanpur police and the SHO visited his house today and took the letter from him in which threats were given to their family.
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up outside Rana's Patlander residence. The CRPF jawans were guarding the house for the last one week.
A political fight is going on between the Congress and six Congress rebels who are outside the state since voting on the Budget on February 28.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre defends dropping CJI from selection panel, says Election Commission’s independence doesn’t stem from judicial member’s presence
Union Law Ministry rejects the petitioner’s claim that the t...
DMK releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election; promises Rs 1,000 per month to women; vows to repeal CAA if INDIA bloc voted to power
Exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET exam and complete removal...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids' father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Indian student goes missing in US; back home in Hyderabad father gets ransom call ‘pay $1,200 or we will sell your son’s kidney’
Relatives of Abdul in the US have lodged a complaint with th...
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges Punjab government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy; health authorities deny Balkaur's charge
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...