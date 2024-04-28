Disqualified MLAs betrayed faith of electorate, says Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 27

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the six disqualified Congress MLAs had not only betrayed the faith of the electorate of their Assembly segments but also put an unnecessary burden of holding fresh elections on the exchequer.

People will give a befitting reply The people of the state will give a befitting reply to the six disqualified MLAs and ensure the Congress' victory on all four Lok Sabha seats and in the six Assembly bypoll. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, CM

Sukhu, in a statement issued here, said, “The BJP is trying to bring down the democratically-elected Congress government with money and muscle power. It is time that people with the power of their votes defeat the money power the BJP is using to destabilise the Congress government.”

He said, “The people of the state will give a befitting reply to the six disqualified MLAs and ensure the Congress’ victory on all four Lok Sabha seats and in the six Assembly byelections.” He added that the state government had within its one-and-a-half year rule fulfilled five of the 10 guarantees that the Congress had given to people and the remaining would be honoured during the five-year term.

Sukhu said that the Congress regime was committed to honouring the promises made to people before the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections. “We have already restored the old pension scheme (OPS), provided Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to women between 18 and 60 years and launched a start-up scheme to create employment avenues for youth,” he added.

He said that his government was committed to fulfilling all 10 guarantees. “The trust that the people of Himachal has reposed in the Congress remains the biggest strength of the government,” he added.

Sukhu said, “The Congress government has worked for the uniform and balanced development of the state. Its focus has been on welfare schemes for the weaker and underprivileged sections of society. ‘Sabka samman, sabko adhikaar’ has been its development mantra.” He added that the endeavour of the government was to make Himachal a self-reliant state by 2027 and the most prosperous and developed state by 2032.

The CM said, “It has been our endeavour to create employment opportunities for the educated youth, make women financially independent and improve the economic status of farmers and other workers. My government took a bold decision to amend the Land Ceiling Act to ensure daughters get their share in the ancestral property. Special Lok Adalats were held to settle long-pending revenue cases, bringing relief to common people.”

