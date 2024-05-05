Dissatisfied with Himachal govt, former Barsar MLA left Congress: Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 4

Party workers must ensure the victory of their candidates in both Assembly byelections and the Lok Sabha elections for the development of the country and the state, said BJP candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat Anurag Thakur today.

Anurag, while addressing a meeting of the ‘Panna Pramukh’ sammelan at Bhota in the Barsar constituency, near here, said that he was thankful to the people of the parliamentary constituency for sending him to Parliament four times. He added that this time, their responsibility was even bigger as they had to vote for the candidates for both Lok Sabha elections and the Vidhan Sabha byelections.

He said that BJP candidate for the Barsar byelection Inder Dutt Lakhanpal had left the Congress as he was not satisfied with the working of the government. He added that the state government had failed to fulfil promises that the Congress had made to people before the last Assembly elections.

Anurag said that the Congress never fulfilled guarantees and people were now feeling betrayed. He added that over Rs 3,000 crore was being spent on the development of national highways and four-lane road projects. He added that the setting up of AIIMS and Hydro Engineering College in Bilaspur, Medical College in Hamiprur and a centre of excellence for sports were some of many achievements during his tenure.

Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar, MLA Trilok Jamwal, BJP district president Deshraj Sharma also attended the sammelan.

