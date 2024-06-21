Dissolve NTA, demand student bodies after UGC cancellation

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 20

The Himachal Pradesh University units of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here today staged protests against the National Testing Agency (NTA) for cancelling the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), calling for the dissolution of the NTA.

The SFI also demanded the resignation of the Union Education Minister on moral grounds and urged for an independent investigation by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court into the allegations.

During the protest, SFI president Santosh criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government for “widespread irregularities and corruption” in conducting large-scale competitive exams.

ABVP activists stage protests against the National Testing Agency (NTA) after the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination, at HPU in Shimla on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO

He said under the regime of PM Modi, agencies like the NTA had become an unfair means of earning money for the BJP and the RSS, jeopardising the future of the country’s youth.

“On June 18, more than nine lakh students appeared at 1,205 examination centres across the country, reaching to these centres despite the scorching heat and after bearing huge expenses. Therefore, the cancellation of the exam is a huge injustice to aspirants across the country,” he said. “Irregularities” in the UGC-NET exam could be easily detected, he added.

“In the state, the exams were conducted in various examination centres where observers, who were appointed to ensure fair examinations, were largely of BJP and RSS ideologies and actively participated in public BJP events during their tenures. These appointments mostly included junior teachers and teachers whose appointments were made through the backdoor, defying the UGC rules,” he said.

Activists of the SFI pledged to continue protesting against these “malpractices” across the state.

Meanwhile, the ABVP, during its protest, demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

ABVP leader Avinash Sharma said questions had arisen over the credibility of NTA following reports of a paper leak.

“This is not the first time such concerns have arisen. Irregularities were previously exposed in NEET exams, also organised by the NTA,” he said.

“Many students from far-flung areas travelled to appear in these exams only to find out on the way back that the exam they travelled so far for and spent so much on had been cancelled. If incidents of paper leaks continue to increase, it will undermine people’s trust in the National Testing Agency’s procedures nationwide. Jeopardising the future of the students is not acceptable,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Himachal Pradesh University #Shimla #University Grant Commission UGC