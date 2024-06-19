Dissolve Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam: CPM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 18

Expressing concern over the deepening water crisis in the state, Communist Party of India (Marxist) has blamed the previous BJP government and the Shimla Municipal Corporation for the present situation in the capital town.

The CPM has also demanded immediate dissolution of the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) and handing over the water management to the MC.

CPM district secretary Sanjay Chauhan in a press statement said in 2017, even as CPM-led MC approved a project funded by the World Bank at a cost of $125 million (Rs 950 crore) to supply additional 65 MLD of water from the Sutlej, the project had not been implemented effectively.

“Additionally, the management of water supply was privatised in 2018, transferring control from the SJPNL, which has failed to provide the promised additional water, leaving residents to face water crisis,” Chauhan said.

The CPM suggested the government to constitute a committee led by public representatives and officials at the local level to monitor and ensure sufficient supply of drinking water to the public. The CPM threatened to launch a mass protest if the government and MC failed to act promptly on these demands.

