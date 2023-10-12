District administration gears up for Kullu Dasehra festival

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 11

The Kullu district administration is geared up to celebrate the week-long Kullu Dasehra festival with full fanfare from October 24 to 30. For this, the preparations are underway in the district. Lakhs of people, including domestic and foreign tourists, visit Kullu town every year and stay here for a week to enjoy the festivities.

Over 300 deities have been invited to join the event. Due to the heavy rush of people in Kullu town, the security of the public remains a key issue. Traffic regulation is a big challenge for the police.

To ensure public safety and proper traffic regulation, the police administration led by SP Sakshi Verma has decided to set up around 140 CCTV cameras in Kullu town before the start of the festival to keep close vigil on offenders. These cameras will be installed at key locations in the town. These cameras will have night vision facility and will be of high quality.

“Some CCTV cameras had already been installed in the town. Though many are out of order, these will be repaired soon. Police will keep a close watch on offenders if they try to take advantage of the crowd for chain snatching, pick pocketing and other misdeeds,” the SP said.

“Apart from this, the police is doing verification of shopkeepers and their staff and those visiting Kullu to set up their temporary stalls for business during the weeklong festival,” she said.

“To avoid traffic chaos in the town during the festival, the movement of private vehicles will not be allowed in the town. To provide transportation facility to the commuters to enter Kullu town during Dasehra festivity, the administration will provide e-bus service. The town will be divided into 12 sectors to ensure security of the public and manage traffic properly to avoid inconvenience to the common public and tourists,” she added.

