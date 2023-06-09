District library to have more seats, canteen

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 8

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa yesterday said that the district library would have more facilities and a canteen soon. He visited the library and reviewed the improvement work in progress there.

He said that to accommodate the increased number of visitors, library’s sitting space would be increased and also once the canteen services start, the visitors would not have to go anywhere else to eat. He added that the empty basement and top floor area would be used to increase the sitting space.

The library building was constructed two years ago at a cost of more than Rs 2.5 crore and could accommodate about 100 persons. The new space created would increase library’s capacity by 100 more seats.