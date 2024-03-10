District status for Suhi fair to help artistes

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 9

Chamba MLA Neeraj Nayar has expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu for declaring the Suhi fair and Saho Jatar of Chamba as district-level events.

He said that declaring these two fairs as district-level events would help local artistes, craftsmen, artisans, and self-help groups to uplift their economy, he added.

