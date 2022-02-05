Divert national highway out of Jolsappar college campus: Sukhvider Singh Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 4

The national highway passing though the campus of Government Medical College at Jolsappar should be diverted and constructed outside the premises, said MLA Sukhvider Singh Sukhu, former president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), here yesterday.

He said that it was unfortunate that the local administration did not bother to inform him about the Chief Minister’s visit to his constituency. The government was trying to set a new precedent that was unwarranted.

He said besides the highway, some link roads also need to be diverted as the construction of the college would deprive some areas of road connectivity.

Sukhu said that he had raised these issues in the MLAs’ meeting with the Chief Minister but no action had been taken. The road should be diverted immediately as the area had turned accident prone.

He said that the UPA government had sanctioned the medical college at Jolsappar, along with medical colleges at Chamba and Nahan, in 2014. But its establishment was deliberately delayed by the BJP government. —